Scandal Strikes Greek Island: Corruption Charges in Town Planning

In a significant crackdown, Greek authorities have brought charges against more than 20 individuals, arresting five key figures among state town planning officials on the island of Rhodes. The allegations range from corruption to document forgery, casting a shadow over the public sector amidst Greece's ongoing economic struggles.

This development follows an investigation initiated by a whistleblower's tip-off regarding bribery demands from town planning employees for processing permits. Transparency International points to widespread public sector corruption in Greece, ranking the country near the bottom within the eurozone.

Among the arrested are an architect believed to lead the group, and a civil engineer, with authorities confiscating over 600,000 euros and 77 gold British pounds from their homes. This follows a similar scandal in December involving municipal figures in northern Greece.

(With inputs from agencies.)