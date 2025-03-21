Left Menu

Controversy as Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer Sparks Outcry

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association opposes the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma after a large sum of cash was found at his residence. The decision, made by the Supreme Court collegium, is criticized by the association, calling the transfer unjustified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:13 IST
Controversy as Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer Sparks Outcry
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has raised strong objections to the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. The decision follows the discovery of a large amount of cash at his official residence, a development that has sparked significant controversy.

In a resolution, the association expressed its dismay at the Supreme Court collegium's decision, indicating a lack of trust in their judicial framework. The association declared that it would not stand as a 'trash bin' for the Supreme Court's controversial rulings.

The transfer, orchestrated by the collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, has been criticized for allegedly undermining the integrity of the Allahabad High Court. Critics argue that such transfers can impact the perception of judges' accountability and the larger justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025