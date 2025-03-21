Controversy as Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer Sparks Outcry

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has raised strong objections to the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. The decision follows the discovery of a large amount of cash at his official residence, a development that has sparked significant controversy.

In a resolution, the association expressed its dismay at the Supreme Court collegium's decision, indicating a lack of trust in their judicial framework. The association declared that it would not stand as a 'trash bin' for the Supreme Court's controversial rulings.

The transfer, orchestrated by the collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, has been criticized for allegedly undermining the integrity of the Allahabad High Court. Critics argue that such transfers can impact the perception of judges' accountability and the larger justice system.

