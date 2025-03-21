Chhattisgarh's Bold Strategy to Eradicate Naxalism: A New Era for Villages
Chhattisgarh's government incentives aim to foster a Naxal-free environment in village panchayats through development aids and policies encouraging Naxals to surrender. The strategy includes the 'Elvad Panchayat Abhiyan,' offering financial and infrastructural support, alongside initiatives under the Naxal Surrender and Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025.
The Chhattisgarh government has unveiled a robust plan to eradicate Naxalism by providing significant incentives to village panchayats that claim a 'Naxal-free' status.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced these measures following recent substantial casualties among Naxals, as part of the state's zero-tolerance policy.
In addition to security operations, a comprehensive rehabilitation policy is in place, offering support and financial aid to surrendered Naxals and victims of related violence.
