Chhattisgarh's Bold Strategy to Eradicate Naxalism: A New Era for Villages

The Chhattisgarh government has unveiled a robust plan to eradicate Naxalism by providing significant incentives to village panchayats that claim a 'Naxal-free' status.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced these measures following recent substantial casualties among Naxals, as part of the state's zero-tolerance policy.

In addition to security operations, a comprehensive rehabilitation policy is in place, offering support and financial aid to surrendered Naxals and victims of related violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)