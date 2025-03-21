Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Bold Strategy to Eradicate Naxalism: A New Era for Villages

Chhattisgarh's government incentives aim to foster a Naxal-free environment in village panchayats through development aids and policies encouraging Naxals to surrender. The strategy includes the 'Elvad Panchayat Abhiyan,' offering financial and infrastructural support, alongside initiatives under the Naxal Surrender and Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:18 IST
Chhattisgarh's Bold Strategy to Eradicate Naxalism: A New Era for Villages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government has unveiled a robust plan to eradicate Naxalism by providing significant incentives to village panchayats that claim a 'Naxal-free' status.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced these measures following recent substantial casualties among Naxals, as part of the state's zero-tolerance policy.

In addition to security operations, a comprehensive rehabilitation policy is in place, offering support and financial aid to surrendered Naxals and victims of related violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025