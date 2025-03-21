Left Menu

Supreme Court Launches Inquiry into Justice Varma's Alleged Cash Discovery

The Supreme Court collegium has initiated a preliminary inquiry into Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma following the alleged discovery of substantial cash at his residence. The collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, is considering his transfer to the Allahabad High Court and possibly further actions.

In an unusual move, the Supreme Court collegium initiated a preliminary inquiry into Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court, following the discovery of cash at his residence amid a fire incident. The collegium swiftly responded by considering his transfer to the Allahabad High Court.

The preliminary inquiry involves seeking a report from the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. The controversy was first reported by The Times of India, indicating the urgency with which the collegium, guided by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, acted.

The exact amount discovered remains unknown, and while Justice Varma has been identified for transfer, further action might be on the horizon pending a formal recommendation to the Centre. Meanwhile, Justice Varma did not preside over court proceedings on Friday, raising further speculation.

