Supreme Court Launches Inquiry into Justice Varma's Alleged Cash Discovery

In an unusual move, the Supreme Court collegium initiated a preliminary inquiry into Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court, following the discovery of cash at his residence amid a fire incident. The collegium swiftly responded by considering his transfer to the Allahabad High Court.

The preliminary inquiry involves seeking a report from the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. The controversy was first reported by The Times of India, indicating the urgency with which the collegium, guided by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, acted.

The exact amount discovered remains unknown, and while Justice Varma has been identified for transfer, further action might be on the horizon pending a formal recommendation to the Centre. Meanwhile, Justice Varma did not preside over court proceedings on Friday, raising further speculation.

