Trump's Power Play: Testing the U.S. Constitutional Balance

As President Trump expands his executive power, tensions escalate between the White House, Congress, and the judiciary. Trump's governance tests the constitutional checks and balances, with his administration facing legal challenges over its aggressive policies. The Supreme Court's future rulings may redefine the extent of presidential authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:44 IST
President Donald Trump's assertive expansion of executive power is challenging the foundational principles of the U.S. constitutional system. Since his return to the White House, Trump has faced minimal opposition from a Republican-controlled Congress, while tensions have risen with the federal judiciary regarding his executive actions.

Federal judges have emerged as a significant constraint on the president's use of power, especially concerning foreign aid, federal spending, and deportations. Trump's attempts to counter judicial decisions emphasize his push for the 'unitary executive' theory, which advocates for considerable presidential control over the executive branch.

More than 100 lawsuits contest Trump's actions, raising concerns about the administration's compliance with court orders. As the Supreme Court deliberates on pivotal decisions, including Trump's bid to limit birthright citizenship, the future balance of power within the U.S. government hangs in uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

