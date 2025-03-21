Delhi Police Crack Burglary Case with Arrest in Adarsh Nagar Heist

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have resolved a major burglary case with the arrest of a 19-year-old domestic worker, Nagendra Chaudhary. The young man is accused of stealing jewellery worth approximately Rs 1 crore from his employer's residence in Adarsh Nagar, northwest Delhi.

The theft, which came to light on March 17, was reported by victim Pankaj Bareja after he returned from a family trip to find his home in disarray, with a broken window and missing valuables, including cash. CCTV footage from the residence aided the police in identifying Chaudhary.

A swift operation pinpointed Chaudhary's location to his village in Madhubani, Bihar. Following his capture, the suspect admitted to the crime, and police recovered a substantial portion of the stolen goods. The investigation is ongoing.

