Delhi Police Crack Burglary Case with Arrest in Adarsh Nagar Heist
Delhi Police arrested 19-year-old domestic help Nagendra Chaudhary for a burglary involving jewellery worth Rs 1 crore. The theft occurred at Pankaj Bareja's home in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi. Chaudhary was tracked to Bihar, leading to the recovery of significant stolen assets. Further investigation continues.
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have resolved a major burglary case with the arrest of a 19-year-old domestic worker, Nagendra Chaudhary. The young man is accused of stealing jewellery worth approximately Rs 1 crore from his employer's residence in Adarsh Nagar, northwest Delhi.
The theft, which came to light on March 17, was reported by victim Pankaj Bareja after he returned from a family trip to find his home in disarray, with a broken window and missing valuables, including cash. CCTV footage from the residence aided the police in identifying Chaudhary.
A swift operation pinpointed Chaudhary's location to his village in Madhubani, Bihar. Following his capture, the suspect admitted to the crime, and police recovered a substantial portion of the stolen goods. The investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
