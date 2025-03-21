Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Burglary Case with Arrest in Adarsh Nagar Heist

Delhi Police arrested 19-year-old domestic help Nagendra Chaudhary for a burglary involving jewellery worth Rs 1 crore. The theft occurred at Pankaj Bareja's home in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi. Chaudhary was tracked to Bihar, leading to the recovery of significant stolen assets. Further investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:47 IST
Delhi Police Crack Burglary Case with Arrest in Adarsh Nagar Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have resolved a major burglary case with the arrest of a 19-year-old domestic worker, Nagendra Chaudhary. The young man is accused of stealing jewellery worth approximately Rs 1 crore from his employer's residence in Adarsh Nagar, northwest Delhi.

The theft, which came to light on March 17, was reported by victim Pankaj Bareja after he returned from a family trip to find his home in disarray, with a broken window and missing valuables, including cash. CCTV footage from the residence aided the police in identifying Chaudhary.

A swift operation pinpointed Chaudhary's location to his village in Madhubani, Bihar. Following his capture, the suspect admitted to the crime, and police recovered a substantial portion of the stolen goods. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025