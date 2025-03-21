Property Registration Chaos in Puducherry Assembly

Puducherry Assembly witnessed heated discussions as BJP legislator P M L Kalyanasundaram revealed alarming activities by a group threatening officials during property registrations.

Kalyanasundaram presented video evidence, demanding action under the Goondas Act. Nominated legislator V P Ramalingam stressed the need for protection for registration department officials, urging swift, decisive action to deter future instances.

A separate discussion pinpointed plans to address the staffing shortfall in government hospitals and advocated for wage increments for hard-working ASHA scheme workers, particularly in recognition of their service during the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)