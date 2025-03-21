Left Menu

Property Registration Chaos in Puducherry Assembly

P M L Kalyanasundaram addressed the Puducherry Assembly about a group intimidating sub-registrars during property registrations. He presented video evidence, urging action under the Goondas Act. Other legislators called for protective measures, while discussions included hospital staffing plans and ASHA workers' wage increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Assembly witnessed heated discussions as BJP legislator P M L Kalyanasundaram revealed alarming activities by a group threatening officials during property registrations.

Kalyanasundaram presented video evidence, demanding action under the Goondas Act. Nominated legislator V P Ramalingam stressed the need for protection for registration department officials, urging swift, decisive action to deter future instances.

A separate discussion pinpointed plans to address the staffing shortfall in government hospitals and advocated for wage increments for hard-working ASHA scheme workers, particularly in recognition of their service during the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

