Over 3.5 Lakh Houses Sanctioned in First CSMC Meeting of PMAY-U 2.0 Chaired by MoHUA Secretary

In a significant step toward realizing the vision of "Housing for All", the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) conducted the first Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) meeting under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) today. The meeting was chaired by Shri Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, MoHUA, and marked the official green-lighting of proposals for the construction of over 3.53 lakh houses across 10 States and Union Territories.

A total of 3,52,915 houses were sanctioned under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) and Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) components of PMAY-U 2.0. The states and UTs that received approval include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Focus on Inclusivity and Women Empowerment

A standout feature of the sanctioned proposals is their strong emphasis on inclusivity, particularly with regard to gender and social equity. Of the total houses approved today, over 2.67 lakh have been allotted exclusively to women, including single women and widows, in a bid to further promote women’s ownership and empowerment.

In a progressive move towards diversity and representation, 90 houses have been sanctioned for transgender individuals, marking a historic inclusion of this community in mainstream housing policy.

Beneficiary Category-Wise Distribution

The housing sanction also reflects the Government’s commitment to reaching the most vulnerable and marginalized sections of society:

Scheduled Castes (SC): 80,850 houses

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 15,928 houses

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 2,12,603 houses

These allocations align with the mission’s core objective of ensuring equity and access to quality housing for all sections of society.

Uttar Pradesh Offers Additional State Support

Taking a proactive step beyond the central provisions, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has announced additional financial support for special categories. Senior citizens above the age of 70 years will receive an extra ₹30,000, while unmarried women over 40, widows, and separated female beneficiaries will receive ₹20,000 from the State Government, in addition to their entitled PMAY-U benefits.

PMAY-U 2.0: Building on a Decade of Impact

PMAY-U 2.0, launched on 1st September 2024, is a continuation and upgrade of the earlier PMAY-U scheme introduced in June 2015. The initial phase of the mission has already witnessed impressive outcomes, with 118.64 lakh houses sanctioned and approximately 92 lakh homes completed and handed over to beneficiaries to date.

PMAY-U 2.0 sets an ambitious target of constructing 1 crore additional homes over the next five years, targeting urban poor and middle-class families. The program is backed by a massive ₹10 lakh crore investment, out of which ₹2.30 lakh crore is earmarked as Government Assistance, and each beneficiary is eligible for Central Assistance of ₹2.5 lakh per unit.

Four-Pronged Approach for Greater Impact

The scheme continues to be implemented through its four strategic verticals:

Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS)

Beneficiaries falling under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Low Income Groups (LIG), and Middle Income Groups (MIG) with no pucca house anywhere in the country are eligible to apply.

Comprehensive Implementation Framework

MoHUA has signed Memoranda of Agreement (MoAs) with 31 States and Union Territories to facilitate effective implementation. Further, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with all Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) and over 200 Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs) to extend credit-linked support and other housing finance services.

A user-friendly and transparent dedicated web portal has been launched to simplify beneficiary applications: https://pmaymis.gov.in

Special Focus on Marginalized and Occupational Groups

PMAY-U 2.0 gives special attention to marginalized occupational groups including:

Safai Karamcharis (sanitation workers)

Street vendors identified under the PM SVANidhi scheme

Artisans under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme

Anganwadi workers

Construction workers

Slum and chawl dwellers

CSMC Meeting Attendance and Coordination

The CSMC meeting witnessed the participation of key officials including Shri Kuldip Narayan, Joint Secretary & Mission Director (Housing for All), Principal Secretaries from various States/UTs, State Mission Directors, and other senior representatives. The meeting was conducted via hybrid mode, ensuring wide participation and seamless coordination.

A Vision Realized, A Future Built

The first CSMC meeting under PMAY-U 2.0 has not only sanctioned a significant number of homes but also demonstrated the government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive urban development, women-led ownership, and social upliftment. With robust State and Central coordination, a people-centric approach, and scalable digital infrastructure, PMAY-U 2.0 is poised to make India’s urban housing dream a sustainable and equitable reality.