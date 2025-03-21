BIS Unveils Annual Programme for Standardisation 2025-26, Emphasizes Digital Integration and Stakeholder Collaboration

In a major step toward enhancing the quality and competitiveness of Indian products and services, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), India’s National Standards Body under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, is set to unveil the Annual Programme for Standardisation (APS) 2025-26. The upcoming programme promises a strategic, inclusive, and tech-driven roadmap for the development and revision of Indian standards, aligning them with national priorities and global benchmarks.

Extensive Stakeholder Engagement Paves the Way

The formulation of APS 2025-26 follows a week-long intensive consultation process held from March 5 to March 11, 2025, where representatives from over 40 Union Ministries and 84 industry associations participated. These key stakeholders shared sector-specific insights, challenges, and standardisation requirements through a series of focused presentations and discussions. Their feedback formed the backbone of the proposed standardisation roadmap.

BIS acknowledged the active participation from a wide range of sectors including renewable energy, construction, textiles, electronics, agriculture, and health care. Officials emphasized that this collaborative model ensures that the APS reflects real-world industry needs and government objectives.

Focused, Strategic Approach to Standard Development

The upcoming APS will cover both the formulation of new standards and the revision of existing ones, with special attention to emerging technologies, sustainability goals, and global trade facilitation. According to BIS, the APS 2025-26 will help streamline efforts to create need-based, high-impact standards that address critical gaps in India’s regulatory and industrial ecosystem.

Director General of BIS, Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, in his address to the stakeholders, underscored the importance of proactive industry participation and expert involvement. He stated, “The Annual Programme for Standardisation 2025-26 will not only facilitate need-based standardisation with a focused strategic approach, ensuring that priority is given to subjects of special concern, but will also promote widespread adoption and seamless implementation of these standards. Stakeholders must continue to nominate subject-matter experts and remain engaged throughout the standardisation process.”

Integration of Technology for Transparency and Ease of Participation

In a significant move toward digitisation and transparency, BIS has introduced a new digital interface that allows stakeholders—ranging from government bodies to MSMEs and consumer groups—to submit standardisation proposals and track their progress online. The platform is expected to improve responsiveness and accountability, while making it easier for a broader set of participants to engage with the standard-setting process.

This initiative is part of BIS’s larger vision to enhance the adoption rate of the over 23,000 Indian Standards currently in force. Despite the large volume of standards developed, widespread usage across industries remains a challenge—a gap BIS aims to close through awareness campaigns, digital platforms, and policy alignment.

Alignment with National Schemes and Global Best Practices

In preparation for the 2025-26 APS, BIS undertook a comprehensive mapping of Indian Standards against various flagship Government of India schemes and missions, such as Make in India, Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, National Green Hydrogen Mission, and others. This mapping exercise ensured that the APS would support and reinforce the nation’s strategic initiatives.

Additionally, BIS convened multiple focus group meetings from August 2024 to January 2025, bringing together technical experts, academia, regulators, and industry leaders to identify standardisation needs and assess global developments in critical areas.

Promoting Wider Adoption and National Competitiveness

With the launch of APS 2025-26, BIS aims to not only create a responsive standardisation framework but also to improve India’s competitiveness in international markets by harmonising Indian Standards with international norms, thus facilitating smoother trade and higher product credibility.

BIS will also continue working through Standardisation Cells established in various ministries and industry bodies. These cells act as nodal points for identifying sector-specific requirements, coordinating technical committees, and promoting the implementation of standards at the grassroots level.

Looking Ahead

The APS 2025-26 is expected to significantly impact the standardisation landscape in India by accelerating the formulation of priority standards and ensuring their timely and efficient adoption across manufacturing and service sectors.

As BIS moves forward with this comprehensive programme, it reiterates its call for continued stakeholder participation, urging all relevant entities to remain actively involved in building a robust, reliable, and future-ready national standards ecosystem.

