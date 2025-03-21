Four Naxalites, Including Notorious Leader, Surrender in Chhattisgarh

In a notable turn of events, four Naxalites, including a woman leader with a Rs 2 lakh bounty, surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday. According to police, the individuals were disillusioned with the 'inhuman and hollow' nature of the Maoist ideology.

Kalmu Ayate, a key figure in the 'Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan' who operated under the banned CPI (Maoist) group, led the surrender along with fellow members Nuppo Raghu, Madkam Kona, and Sodhi Lachchha. Law enforcement highlighted this move as a testament to the state's effective counterinsurgency strategy.

The surrender coincides with a day of triumph for security forces who killed 30 Naxalites in two separate encounters in Bastar. Authorities continue to attribute such successes to the Chhattisgarh government's proactive efforts under initiatives like 'Niyad Nellanar' aimed at eliminating naxalism and implementing rehabilitation programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)