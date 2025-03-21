CSIR-IIIM Jammu Partners with HAPICO Industries to Pioneer Eco-Friendly Biopesticides: A Major Leap in Industry-Academia Synergy

In a landmark move to bridge the gap between scientific innovation and industrial application, the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HAPICO Industries Private Limited. This collaboration marks a significant stride toward developing environmentally safe and sustainable biopesticides using indigenous microbial resources.

The MoU was formally signed on 20 March 2025 by Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM, and Mr. Shabeer Ahmed, Managing Director, HAPICO Industries, at the institute’s Jammu campus. The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of senior scientific personnel, including Dr Asha Chaubey, Senior Principal Scientist and Head of the Fermentation and Microbial Biotechnology (FMB) Division; Dr Saurabh Saran, Principal Scientist, FMB; and Dr Love Sharma, Scientist, RMBD&IST Division. The event was jointly organized by the RMBD&IST and FMB Divisions under the supervision of Er Abdul Rahim, Head of RMBD&IST, with overall guidance from the institute’s Director.

A Step Toward Sustainable Agriculture

The MoU underscores a shared vision between the two organizations to develop next-generation biopesticide formulations derived from natural sources, thereby mitigating the adverse effects of synthetic chemical pesticides on human health, biodiversity, and soil ecology. This collaboration is particularly significant given India’s growing demand for eco-friendly agricultural solutions and its commitment to sustainable development goals (SDGs).

CSIR-IIIM, known for its cutting-edge research in medicinal and aromatic plants (MAPs), microbial biotechnology, and fermentation sciences, brings a wealth of scientific expertise and infrastructure to the table. The institute has a long-standing history of contributing to drug discovery, agricultural bio-inputs, and the development of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and enzyme technologies.

“This partnership represents a transformative step in translating our scientific innovations into commercially viable products that can directly benefit Indian farmers and the agricultural ecosystem,” said Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM. “We are committed to delivering tangible outcomes within the project timelines. Our fermentation and microbial platforms are well-equipped to support this endeavor.”

Harnessing Indigenous Microbial Wealth

One of the key technical highlights of the partnership lies in the identification and utilization of a potent indigenous microbial strain by CSIR-IIIM, which forms the scientific backbone of the proposed biopesticide.

Dr Asha Chaubey, who is spearheading the technical efforts from the FMB Division, noted, “We have identified a microbial strain with promising pesticidal properties through our extensive screening programs. The focus now will be on optimizing the formulation, ensuring field efficacy, and scaling up production.”

This initiative is expected to lead to the development of a product that not only reduces farmers’ reliance on harmful chemicals but also enhances crop yield and health by offering natural pest control mechanisms.

Industrial Impetus and Market Impact

For HAPICO Industries, a rapidly growing player in the agro-inputs sector, the partnership offers a strategic avenue to diversify its product offerings while aligning with the global shift toward green and sustainable solutions.

“We are excited to collaborate with CSIR-IIIM and tap into their deep scientific knowledge,” said Mr. Shabeer Ahmed, Managing Director of HAPICO. “This is more than just a business deal—it’s a long-term strategic alignment to contribute to India’s agricultural resilience. We aim to bring products to the market that are safe, effective, and environmentally responsible.”

Future Outlook

As part of the MoU, both organizations will work in tandem to complete laboratory research, conduct field trials, develop formulation protocols, and seek regulatory approvals, followed by pilot-scale production and eventual commercialization.

The project also has the potential to open new avenues in the agri-biotech sector, foster skill development, and create employment opportunities through technology transfer and manufacturing.

With India’s agrochemical market undergoing rapid transformation and increasing consumer awareness about food safety and sustainability, the timing of this collaboration is both strategic and impactful.

The agreement also highlights the broader role of CSIR-IIIM in advancing translational research and providing a seamless industry interface for deploying lab-scale innovations to real-world applications. The institute continues to expand its engagement with industrial partners under its mission of "Science for Society."