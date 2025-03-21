World Oral Health Day: Kenya Bolsters Fight Against Oral Diseases with New KMTC Mosoriot

In a significant step towards advancing oral healthcare, Kenya today commemorated World Oral Health Day with the official launch of the Community Oral Health Department at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Mosoriot. The event, presided over by Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening preventive care and expanding access to quality oral health services across the country.

Accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, and other senior ministry officials, Dr. Barasa emphasized the pivotal role oral health plays in the broader context of national health and development. She pointed out that common oral conditions such as gum disease and dental caries remain prevalent in Kenya and are closely linked to serious non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and stroke.

“Oral health is not just about teeth—it’s about dignity, self-esteem, and our ability to live healthy, productive lives,” said Dr. Barasa. “When we neglect oral health, we compromise our entire health system.”

Government Calls for Investment and Prevention

Representing the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Mr. Felix Koskei, Dr. Barasa urged all Kenyans to adopt better oral hygiene practices and encouraged healthcare professionals to play an active role in oral health promotion and education. She also called on development partners, private stakeholders, and county governments to align their efforts with national oral health objectives and invest more in prevention, training, and public awareness initiatives.

The launch of the KMTC Mosoriot Community Oral Health Department is a cornerstone of Kenya’s ongoing healthcare reforms. It becomes only the second facility of its kind in the country—after the flagship program at KMTC Nairobi—and is poised to significantly boost the capacity of Kenya’s oral health workforce, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Bridging the Urban-Rural Healthcare Gap

The Mosoriot facility will offer specialized training programs for Community Oral Health Officers, equipping them with skills to deliver essential oral healthcare at the grassroots level. These professionals will play a critical role in disease prevention, health promotion, early diagnosis, and referral, as well as minor treatment services within communities.

According to PS Mary Muthoni, the decentralization of training institutions is a deliberate strategy to bridge the inequity in healthcare provision between urban and rural areas.

“By training health workers closer to the communities they serve, we’re not only reducing disparities but also fostering trust and cultural understanding that improves health outcomes,” she said.

A Key Pillar in Kenya’s National Oral Health Strategic Plan

This initiative aligns seamlessly with the goals outlined in Kenya’s National Oral Health Strategic Plan 2022–2026, which emphasizes:

Strengthening governance and leadership in oral health.

Scaling up community-based oral health interventions.

Improving access to quality and affordable oral health services.

Promoting oral health research to support data-driven policies.

Enhancing partnerships between public institutions and private sector stakeholders.

The strategy reflects a shift from reactive treatment to proactive, preventive care—supporting the broader national agenda of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), a flagship program under President William Ruto’s administration.

Looking Ahead: A Healthier, Smiling Kenya

As World Oral Health Day was observed globally under the theme “A Happy Mouth for a Healthy Life,” Kenya’s celebrations highlighted a vision for the future—one where oral health is not sidelined but integrated into every level of healthcare delivery.

Local communities, students, health professionals, and stakeholders present at the launch participated in dental screenings, oral hygiene demonstrations, and educational forums designed to raise awareness and foster positive behavioral change.

Dr. Barasa concluded by reiterating the Ministry of Health’s commitment to policy implementation, infrastructural development, and capacity-building initiatives that ensure “every Kenyan—regardless of geography or income—can access high-quality oral health services.”

With the KMTC Mosoriot facility now operational, Kenya takes another critical step toward a healthier, more equitable healthcare system—one where oral health takes its rightful place at the center of national wellness.