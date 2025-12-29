Left Menu

AISPLB Condemns Atrocities: Calls for Unified Action Against Terrorism

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) condemned violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. At its annual convention, resolutions addressed terrorism and mob lynching, advocating for government action. The AISPLB seeks to improve Islam's image by combating negative stereotypes and promoting peaceful relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-12-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 00:14 IST
AISPLB Condemns Atrocities: Calls for Unified Action Against Terrorism
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) has strongly condemned recent acts of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, reasserting that such acts contradict the teachings of Islam. During its annual convention at the Bara Imambara, key resolutions were passed aiming to address both local and international issues of concern.

Prominent attendees, including Ulema and Muslim scholars from India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, emphasized the need for a unified approach against terrorism and called for stricter governmental intervention against mob lynching. The convention also highlighted a 23-point resolution urging the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Act, reconsideration of the uniform civil code, and increased representation for Shia Muslims in significant religious and political bodies.

AISPLB General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas underscored the importance of countering stereotypes, advocating for engagement with parties and individuals who harbor misconceptions about Islam. The Board aims to rectify Islam's global image tainted by historical and current extremist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alarming Assault: Family Dispute Turns Violent

Alarming Assault: Family Dispute Turns Violent

 India
2
Mahrez's Penalty Powers Algeria into AFCON Knockout Rounds

Mahrez's Penalty Powers Algeria into AFCON Knockout Rounds

 Morocco
3
Rabies Scare in Budaun: Villagers Vaccinated After Buffalo Milk Contamination

Rabies Scare in Budaun: Villagers Vaccinated After Buffalo Milk Contaminatio...

 India
4
Shiffrin Skis to Victory: A Night of Precision and Perseverance

Shiffrin Skis to Victory: A Night of Precision and Perseverance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025