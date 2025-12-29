AISPLB Condemns Atrocities: Calls for Unified Action Against Terrorism

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) has strongly condemned recent acts of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, reasserting that such acts contradict the teachings of Islam. During its annual convention at the Bara Imambara, key resolutions were passed aiming to address both local and international issues of concern.

Prominent attendees, including Ulema and Muslim scholars from India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, emphasized the need for a unified approach against terrorism and called for stricter governmental intervention against mob lynching. The convention also highlighted a 23-point resolution urging the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Act, reconsideration of the uniform civil code, and increased representation for Shia Muslims in significant religious and political bodies.

AISPLB General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas underscored the importance of countering stereotypes, advocating for engagement with parties and individuals who harbor misconceptions about Islam. The Board aims to rectify Islam's global image tainted by historical and current extremist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)