Indian Deportations from US: A Call for Humane Treatment
The US has deported 388 Indian nationals since January 2025, with most being directly sent to India. Concerns about the treatment of deportees and requests for proper facilities were raised in the Indian Parliament. There's an ongoing effort to tackle illegal immigration while ensuring humane treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Since January 2025, 388 Indian nationals have been deported from the US, the Indian government informed Parliament on Friday. Of these, 333 were deported directly from the US in February.
Separately, the US deported 55 individuals through Panama. The Indian government is verifying the details of another 295 individuals facing deportation.
India stresses the need for safe migration while opposing illegal networks. Concerns about the treatment of deportees have been raised, especially regarding the use of restraints on women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
