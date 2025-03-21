Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly Passes Controversial Bill for Muslim Reservation

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly approved a bill granting 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts amid strong protests by the BJP, who called it unconstitutional. The bill amends the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act to enhance employment among backward classes, including Muslims as a recognized category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly, on Friday, passed a contentious bill providing 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts. The decision faced fierce opposition from BJP members, who viewed it as unconstitutional, leading to a heated confrontation in the Assembly.

BJP MLAs took their protest to the podium, throwing papers at Speaker U T Khader. Marshals evicted them upon Khader's order as they attempted to surround the Speaker's chair. The bill, spearheaded by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, aims to amend the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act.

This amendment, previously approved by the Cabinet, reserves a portion of government contracts for Muslims under Category-2B of the OBCs. This action, part of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's 2025-26 Budget announcements, is deemed a step toward addressing unemployment in backward classes, though the BJP remains set on challenging it judicially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

