Karnataka Assembly Passes Controversial Bill for Muslim Reservation

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly, on Friday, passed a contentious bill providing 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts. The decision faced fierce opposition from BJP members, who viewed it as unconstitutional, leading to a heated confrontation in the Assembly.

BJP MLAs took their protest to the podium, throwing papers at Speaker U T Khader. Marshals evicted them upon Khader's order as they attempted to surround the Speaker's chair. The bill, spearheaded by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, aims to amend the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act.

This amendment, previously approved by the Cabinet, reserves a portion of government contracts for Muslims under Category-2B of the OBCs. This action, part of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's 2025-26 Budget announcements, is deemed a step toward addressing unemployment in backward classes, though the BJP remains set on challenging it judicially.

