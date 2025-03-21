Britain Fast-Tracks Peacekeeper Plans for Ukraine

Britain is intensifying its plans to deploy a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, with detailed operational talks and structural assessments on the agenda. This initiative was announced by a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Next week, British military officials will convene at the Northwood base in London, where they will explore how this peacekeeping force could be effectively utilized.

The spokesperson underlined the commitment to rapidly enhance the planning and strategic discussions regarding the size and scope of the proposed force.

