Britain Fast-Tracks Peacekeeper Plans for Ukraine
Britain is set to expedite plans for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, focusing on operational capabilities and structure. Discussions will continue next week in London at the Northwood base. British military leaders aim to advance the pace and scope of planning for potential deployment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:12 IST
Britain is intensifying its plans to deploy a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, with detailed operational talks and structural assessments on the agenda. This initiative was announced by a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Next week, British military officials will convene at the Northwood base in London, where they will explore how this peacekeeping force could be effectively utilized.
The spokesperson underlined the commitment to rapidly enhance the planning and strategic discussions regarding the size and scope of the proposed force.
