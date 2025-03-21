Left Menu

Britain Fast-Tracks Peacekeeper Plans for Ukraine

Britain is set to expedite plans for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, focusing on operational capabilities and structure. Discussions will continue next week in London at the Northwood base. British military leaders aim to advance the pace and scope of planning for potential deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:12 IST
Britain Fast-Tracks Peacekeeper Plans for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is intensifying its plans to deploy a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, with detailed operational talks and structural assessments on the agenda. This initiative was announced by a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Next week, British military officials will convene at the Northwood base in London, where they will explore how this peacekeeping force could be effectively utilized.

The spokesperson underlined the commitment to rapidly enhance the planning and strategic discussions regarding the size and scope of the proposed force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025