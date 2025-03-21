Left Menu

Rescue Efforts Amidst Human Trafficking Scandal in Myanmar

Over 2,400 individuals, including eleven pregnant women, are trapped in poor conditions after being removed from scam operations in Myanmar. Urgent medical aid is needed in Thailand. Thailand is leading efforts to dismantle these trafficking networks and repatriate victims, but resources remain limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:18 IST
Rescue Efforts Amidst Human Trafficking Scandal in Myanmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Over 2,400 people, including eleven pregnant women, are currently entrapped after being extracted from illegal scam operations in Myanmar. These individuals are in dire need of medical attention, as highlighted by a civil society group on Friday.

The camp holding these women is characterized by severe living conditions, insufficient healthcare, and inadequate food supplies, according to Jay Kritiya, a coordinator for the Citizens Network for Human Trafficking Victims, who spoke to Reuters.

Thailand is spearheading a regional initiative to dismantle scam networks along its borders—a significant component of a Southeast Asian fraudulent network connected to human trafficking, generating billions annually, as per United Nations' findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025