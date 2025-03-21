Rescue Efforts Amidst Human Trafficking Scandal in Myanmar
Over 2,400 individuals, including eleven pregnant women, are trapped in poor conditions after being removed from scam operations in Myanmar. Urgent medical aid is needed in Thailand. Thailand is leading efforts to dismantle these trafficking networks and repatriate victims, but resources remain limited.
- Country:
- Thailand
Over 2,400 people, including eleven pregnant women, are currently entrapped after being extracted from illegal scam operations in Myanmar. These individuals are in dire need of medical attention, as highlighted by a civil society group on Friday.
The camp holding these women is characterized by severe living conditions, insufficient healthcare, and inadequate food supplies, according to Jay Kritiya, a coordinator for the Citizens Network for Human Trafficking Victims, who spoke to Reuters.
Thailand is spearheading a regional initiative to dismantle scam networks along its borders—a significant component of a Southeast Asian fraudulent network connected to human trafficking, generating billions annually, as per United Nations' findings.
