UK National's Bail Denied in Andaman Assault Case

A UK national's bail plea has been denied by a court in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a female tourist. The Chief Judicial Magistrate in Port Blair turned down the request for bail, as officials stated.

The accused, who allegedly committed the assault at a scuba diving resort in Swaraj Dweep on February 26, had been detained following a Zero FIR filed on March 6. He was sent to judicial custody, which ended on March 20. The British Deputy High Commission is in contact with the local authorities and supporting their national.

The accused has sought bail in the District and Sessions Court in Port Blair, with the hearing date yet to be established. The investigation revealed that the tourist and a friend encountered the foreign national during their visit to the islands.

