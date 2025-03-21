Controversy Over AAC Ban: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Speaks Out
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq criticizes the Centre's ban on the Awami Action Committee as 'harsh and uncalled for.' He argues that the allegations against AAC are baseless and highlights the committee's history of advocating peace and dialogue. He urges revocation of the ban.
In a recent public address, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq labeled the ban on his Awami Action Committee (AAC) as 'harsh and uncalled for'. He urged the immediate revocation of the ban, arguing that the allegations against the AAC are fundamentally unfounded.
The ban came into effect earlier this month when the Centre accused both the AAC and the Jammu Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen, led by Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari, of engaging in anti-national activities. Mirwaiz linked the AAC's formation in 1964 to his father Molvi Mohammad Farooq, a leader focused on religious, social, and educational reforms.
The mirwaiz emphasized the AAC's commitment to dialogue and peaceful coexistence, questioning the logic behind the ban. Supported by various communities such as the Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs, he implored authorities to reconsider the ban, emphasizing the organization's dedication to community service and peace-building.
