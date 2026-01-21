Left Menu

Jamaat-e-Islami's Political Resurgence in Bangladesh: Navigating Change and Controversy

Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami is making a political comeback ahead of parliamentary polls, leveraging its anti-corruption image and inclusive stance. Emerging post-uprising, the party faces skepticism and concerns from moderates and minorities despite topping opinion polls. Jamaat aims for balanced international relations, despite controversies over its past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 10:48 IST
Jamaat-e-Islami's Political Resurgence in Bangladesh: Navigating Change and Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bangladesh's largest Islamist party, Jamaat-e-Islami, once sidelined from the political arena, is making notable strides with the potential to become a significant player in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Following a youth-led uprising that ended Sheikh Hasina's rule, Jamaat is capitalizing on its revamped image and outreach initiatives.

A recent opinion poll by the International Republican Institute indicates Jamaat as a favored party, projecting close competition with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Jamaat's welfare efforts, including medical camps and flood relief, coupled with a strategy of inclusive politics, are attracting new supporters disaffected by the previous authoritarian regime.

Despite newfound popularity, Jamaat faces challenges. Minority communities express fears of rising intolerance, and skepticism remains over the party's commitment to women's rights. As the elections approach, Jamaat's past affiliations and future intentions remain under intense scrutiny, shaping Bangladesh's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Volatility and Dollar Decline Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Yen Volatility and Dollar Decline Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
2
Mystery in Najafgarh: Bodies of Missing Couple Found

Mystery in Najafgarh: Bodies of Missing Couple Found

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Startup Surge: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

Arunachal Pradesh's Startup Surge: Transforming Challenges into Opportunitie...

 India
4
Maharashtra's Investment Claims: Political Ambitions or Economic Reality?

Maharashtra's Investment Claims: Political Ambitions or Economic Reality?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026