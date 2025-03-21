Concrete Canopy Collapse Sparks Major Protests in Serbia

A 19-year-old has passed away due to injuries attained during the November concrete canopy collapse at a Serbian train station, raising the fatality count to 16. This disaster has incited extensive protests against government corruption.

Vukasin Crncevic succumbed to injuries months after concrete unexpectedly fell on him at Novi Sad's train station. The incident is widely attributed to shoddy renovation linked to corruption and regulatory lapses.

Protests demanding accountability have erupted across Serbia. President Vucic plans counter-rallies, escalating tension among citizens. Despite facing government criticism, the protests remain predominantly peaceful but highlight growing public dissent against the current regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)