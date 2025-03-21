Concrete Canopy Collapse Sparks Major Protests in Serbia
A 19-year-old's death marks the 16th fatality from the collapse of a concrete canopy at a Serbian train station. The event sparked months of anti-corruption protests, challenging the country's populist government. Allegations of poor renovation due to corruption have fueled public outcry and demonstrations.
- Country:
- Serbia
A 19-year-old has passed away due to injuries attained during the November concrete canopy collapse at a Serbian train station, raising the fatality count to 16. This disaster has incited extensive protests against government corruption.
Vukasin Crncevic succumbed to injuries months after concrete unexpectedly fell on him at Novi Sad's train station. The incident is widely attributed to shoddy renovation linked to corruption and regulatory lapses.
Protests demanding accountability have erupted across Serbia. President Vucic plans counter-rallies, escalating tension among citizens. Despite facing government criticism, the protests remain predominantly peaceful but highlight growing public dissent against the current regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID
Trump working with House Republicans for bill to fund government until September
UPDATE 1-Trump working with House Republicans for bill to fund government until September
"It is RSS's government": Nana Patole questions focus on language over Maharashtra's issues
Lokayukta raids places of eight government officers in Karnataka