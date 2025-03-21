Government Litigation and Judicial Backlog: Unveiling the Numbers

The central government is reportedly involved in a staggering 7.27 lakh pending court cases, according to figures released to the Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal acknowledged that his ministry has not yet evaluated the specific impact of government litigation on the judicial backlog.

National Judicial Data Grid reports over five crore pending cases in various courts and tribunals, suggesting that government litigation is not the primary cause of the backlog, as per Meghwal. He emphasized the ongoing development of the National Litigation Policy aimed at reducing case pendency and improving ease of life.

The Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS), a web-based portal created by the government, monitors court cases involving the Union of India. Currently, the LIMBS database, updated by 53 ministries and departments, shows the Union's involvement in 7,26,901 cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)