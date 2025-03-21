Left Menu

Government Litigation and Judicial Backlog: Unveiling the Numbers

The central government is involved in 7.27 lakh pending cases, as revealed to the Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal noted no specific assessment has been done on the impact of government litigation on judicial backlog. The National Litigation Policy remains undecided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:57 IST
Government Litigation and Judicial Backlog: Unveiling the Numbers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The central government is reportedly involved in a staggering 7.27 lakh pending court cases, according to figures released to the Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal acknowledged that his ministry has not yet evaluated the specific impact of government litigation on the judicial backlog.

National Judicial Data Grid reports over five crore pending cases in various courts and tribunals, suggesting that government litigation is not the primary cause of the backlog, as per Meghwal. He emphasized the ongoing development of the National Litigation Policy aimed at reducing case pendency and improving ease of life.

The Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS), a web-based portal created by the government, monitors court cases involving the Union of India. Currently, the LIMBS database, updated by 53 ministries and departments, shows the Union's involvement in 7,26,901 cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025