Investing in Youth Potential: Gayton McKenzie Champions School Sports as a Tool for Development and Crime Prevention

As part of the National Human Rights Day commemorations, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has reaffirmed the government's commitment to revitalising school sports infrastructure, describing it as a critical step towards youth development and crime prevention.

On Friday, Minister McKenzie officially unveiled a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose sports facility at James Ndulula Primary School in Kariega, Eastern Cape. The event formed part of broader commemorations led by the government to mark Human Rights Day, honouring the legacy of those who fought for freedom and justice in South Africa.

Also present at the ceremony was Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who later delivered the keynote address at the main Human Rights Day gathering at the nearby Derrick Ferreira Stadium. The Deputy President lauded the sports facility handover as a “tangible demonstration of government’s commitment to investing in communities and nurturing talent from a young age.”

Addressing learners, educators, and community members, Minister McKenzie spoke passionately about the role of sports in transforming the lives of young people. “I believe that a kid in sport is a kid out of court,” he declared. “We have far too many of our young people getting into trouble, not because they are inherently bad, but because they lack opportunities and structured environments. Sports can be that game-changer.”

He stressed that fixing school sports must begin with fixing the facilities that learners depend on. “When we talk about rebuilding school sport, we must begin with infrastructure. What you see here today is just the beginning. We are going to replicate this across the country—no child should be left behind because of where they were born or which school they attend,” he added.

The newly inaugurated facility at James Ndulula Primary School includes a multi-sport surface suitable for soccer, netball, basketball, and volleyball, as well as changing rooms and basic fitness equipment. It was designed to be accessible and inclusive, with the aim of promoting physical activity and team sports from an early age.

Minister McKenzie also drew a connection between the right to sport and broader human rights, stating that “access to quality sporting facilities is not a luxury—it is a basic human right. If we are to speak of equality and dignity, then we must provide our children with the tools to develop their full potential, whether academic, creative or athletic.”

Highlighting long-standing inequalities in school sports infrastructure, the Minister pledged to prioritise historically underfunded and rural schools. “For far too long, schools in disadvantaged areas have gone without even the most basic sports amenities. This is going to change. We will build tennis courts, athletics tracks, and even swimming pools where possible—no sport will be left out,” he promised.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to integrate physical education into the core of the schooling experience. This includes partnerships with local municipalities, sports federations, and private stakeholders to ensure the long-term sustainability of these facilities.

Parents and teachers at James Ndulula Primary School welcomed the move, expressing hope that the facility would boost learner morale, improve health outcomes, and even pave the way for future sports careers. “We are so grateful to see this kind of development in our community,” said Principal Nomvula Maseko. “Our children now have a space to thrive, to grow, and to dream beyond the classroom.”

In closing, Minister McKenzie reaffirmed his vision of a South Africa where no child’s future is dictated by a lack of resources. “Whether it’s in the arts, sports, or culture, we are going to open doors. We are going to invest in hope. And we are going to build a country where every child has a fair chance to succeed.”