Busted: Illegal Network Facilitating Bangladeshi Immigration to Delhi

The Delhi Police have cracked down on a syndicate involved in unlawfully facilitating the entry and settlement of Bangladeshi nationals into the national capital. The syndicate operated through a network of forged documents that helped these individuals evade detection.

A number of arrests have been made, including Md Iqbal Hossain, the kingpin, who was operating in India as Farhan Khan. Also taken into custody were two Bangladeshi nationals, Razeeb Miyan and Md Momin Badsha, as well as their Indian aide, Agrasen Kumar.

Investigations have revealed Hossain possessed both Bangladesh and Indian passports and fraudulently married an Indian citizen for documentation purposes. The group's activities spanned several years, and further inquiries are ongoing to fully dismantle the network and prevent future illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)