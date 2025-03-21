Left Menu

Busted: Illegal Network Facilitating Bangladeshi Immigration to Delhi

The Delhi Police dismantled a syndicate enabling illegal Bangladeshi immigration into the city. Key figures including kingpin Md Iqbal Hossain and Indian facilitator Agrasen Kumar were arrested. The network forged documents for immigrants, aiding them in Indian integration and legal evasion. Investigations continue to unravel the operation's depth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:18 IST
Busted: Illegal Network Facilitating Bangladeshi Immigration to Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have cracked down on a syndicate involved in unlawfully facilitating the entry and settlement of Bangladeshi nationals into the national capital. The syndicate operated through a network of forged documents that helped these individuals evade detection.

A number of arrests have been made, including Md Iqbal Hossain, the kingpin, who was operating in India as Farhan Khan. Also taken into custody were two Bangladeshi nationals, Razeeb Miyan and Md Momin Badsha, as well as their Indian aide, Agrasen Kumar.

Investigations have revealed Hossain possessed both Bangladesh and Indian passports and fraudulently married an Indian citizen for documentation purposes. The group's activities spanned several years, and further inquiries are ongoing to fully dismantle the network and prevent future illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025