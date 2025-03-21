India Urges US Action Against Anti-India Elements

In a decisive move, India called on US Director of Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard for action against secessionist elements conducting anti-India activities from within the United States. The matter was raised during her recent visit to India.

Gabbard engaged in a series of high-profile meetings with India's top officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The discussions centered on fostering bilateral cooperation in intelligence-sharing, defense, and counter-terrorism initiatives.

India specifically expressed its concerns over the activities of the Khalistani separatist group Sikhs for Justice on American soil. It urged Gabbard to consider designating the group as a terrorist entity, given its alleged ties with Pakistani intelligence and Babbar Khalsa militant group.

(With inputs from agencies.)