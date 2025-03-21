India Responds to China's New Counties in Ladakh Region

India has registered a solemn diplomatic protest against China's establishment of two new counties in the Ladakh region, a move perceived by India as an illegal occupation. The government communicated its unwavering stance on sovereignty over its territories to Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, emphasized that China's actions will neither influence India's longstanding position regarding its sovereignty nor legitimize China's forcible occupation. The diplomatic protest was officially conveyed through designated channels.

As China continues its infrastructure development in border areas, the Indian government remains vigilant, increasing budget allocations for border infrastructure to ensure strategic security and enhanced connectivity for local populations. The government reiterates its commitment to safeguarding India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)