Controversial Judgment: Legal Outrage Over Allahabad High Court's Ruling on Rape

Legal experts criticized the Allahabad High Court's judgment on what constitutes a rape charge, expressing concern about diminishing public confidence in the judiciary. They argued the decision, which considered actions like grabbing breasts and pulling pyjama strings insufficient for rape charges, undermines efforts to protect victims of sexual violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, legal experts expressed strong disapproval of the Allahabad High Court's controversial judgment regarding what constitutes a rape charge, highlighting the potential erosion of public confidence in the judicial system.

The high court ruled that acts such as grabbing a woman's breasts and pulling the strings of her pyjama do not qualify as rape, sparking outrage among legal professionals.

Advocates argue that such decisions could undermine public trust and discourage survivors from coming forward, as the ruling appears to minimize the severity of attempted rape charges.

