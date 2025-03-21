Left Menu

Punjab's Wage Hike Proposal and Water Distribution Revamp

The Punjab government is considering a proposal to increase minimum wages, with adjustments to wages based on the Consumer Price Index set to happen biannually. Meanwhile, canal water distribution improvements are underway, aiming to address inequalities in water supply across the state, ensuring tail-end areas receive adequate water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:43 IST
Punjab's Wage Hike Proposal and Water Distribution Revamp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government is actively considering a proposal to raise the minimum wage, Labour Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond announced on Friday at the opening day of the Budget Session in the Punjab Assembly.

The issue of minimum wages was raised by MLA Kulwant Singh, to which Sond confirmed that an increase is being considered due to ongoing inflationary pressures. He detailed that wage adjustments occur biannually, on March 1 and September 1, synchronized with the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The next scheduled revision on March 1, 2025, aims to set 2025 as a new base year.

In parallel, Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal outlined efforts to enhance canal water distribution. He announced a 50 percent increase in water allowance for several districts to three cusecs per thousand acres, addressing disparities in water access and managing excessive groundwater extraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025