Left Menu

EU's SAFE Fund: A Path to Autonomous Defense

The European Commission proposes a €150 billion SAFE fund to bolster EU defense capabilities, encouraging joint procurement with specified partners. Restricted eligibility for non-EU firms, including those from the UK and US, sparks debate. The proposal, under negotiation, requires specific domestic content rules for procurement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:47 IST
EU's SAFE Fund: A Path to Autonomous Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has unveiled a proposal for the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) fund, a €150 billion rearmament initiative aimed at enhancing the European Union's defense capabilities by 2030. This move addresses rising concerns over the potential threat from Russia and doubts about continued protection from the United States.

The fund, financed through joint borrowing, will be available to EU members and selected non-EU countries such as Ukraine. However, the proposal has drawn criticism for excluding major defense industry players from the UK and US, although the Commission notes opportunities for their indirect participation.

The eligibility and sourcing rules are under intense discussion among EU members, with countries like France advocating for a 'buy European' approach, while others prefer more openness. Under the proposal, joint procurement projects must involve at least two EU members or partners with Ukraine, allowing limited outside participation if specific agreements are secured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025