Trapped in Limbo: Pregnant Women Among Thousands Awaiting Aid at Thai-Myanmar Border

Eleven pregnant women are among the more than 2,400 individuals stranded at the Thai-Myanmar border, after being rescued from illicit scam hubs in Myanmar. Urgently needing medical attention, these women find themselves in a camp with limited supplies and poor living conditions, civil society groups reported.

Jay Kritiya, coordinator for The Civil Society Network for Human Trafficking Victims Assistance, highlighted the dire circumstances faced by these women, including insufficient healthcare and food. Thailand has been leading a regional movement to dismantle scam networks plaguing Southeast Asia, which the UN claims profit billions annually through scams often exploiting trafficked individuals.

Despite ongoing efforts, Thailand's foreign ministry revealed over 2,400 people still wait at the border to be repatriated. Thai authorities have been urged to relocate those requiring urgent medical care to Tak province. Officials indicate nearly 100,000 people remain tied to scam activities on the border, many voluntarily.

