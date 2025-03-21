Left Menu

Punjab Sets Precedent: Sign Language in Legislative Assembly

Punjab has become the first state in India to introduce sign language interpretation in its legislative proceedings. This significant move, initiated by Cabinet Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur, aims to include individuals who are unable to speak and hear in government information and policy discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab made history by incorporating sign language interpretation in its Assembly session, marking a first for Indian states. Cabinet Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur announced the initiative, which took effect with the Governor's address during the Budget Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday.

The effort, spearheaded by the Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister, ensures that individuals with hearing impairments can access vital government information. The move underscores Punjab's commitment to inclusivity in legislative processes.

Recognizing the importance of accessibility, Kaur proposed and successfully implemented the broadcast of legislative proceedings in sign language, with full support from Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. This step promises to enhance engagement among all citizens in the state's developmental activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

