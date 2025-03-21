Left Menu

Israeli Military Eliminates Key Hamas Leader

The Israeli military announced the death of Osama Tabash, the head of Hamas' military intelligence and its surveillance and targeting unit in southern Gaza. The statement was made on Friday, confirming the operation took place on Thursday. No immediate response was given by Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:01 IST
Israeli Military Eliminates Key Hamas Leader

The Israeli military has confirmed that it successfully targeted and killed Osama Tabash, a key Hamas leader, on Thursday. Tabash headed Hamas' military intelligence in southern Gaza, along with leading the group's surveillance and targeting operations.

A statement released on Friday by the military detailed the operation. Tabash's roles made him a significant figure within the militant group.

As of now, Hamas has not issued any comments regarding the reports of Tabash's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025