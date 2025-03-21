Israeli Military Eliminates Key Hamas Leader
The Israeli military announced the death of Osama Tabash, the head of Hamas' military intelligence and its surveillance and targeting unit in southern Gaza. The statement was made on Friday, confirming the operation took place on Thursday. No immediate response was given by Hamas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 23:01 IST
The Israeli military has confirmed that it successfully targeted and killed Osama Tabash, a key Hamas leader, on Thursday. Tabash headed Hamas' military intelligence in southern Gaza, along with leading the group's surveillance and targeting operations.
A statement released on Friday by the military detailed the operation. Tabash's roles made him a significant figure within the militant group.
As of now, Hamas has not issued any comments regarding the reports of Tabash's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
