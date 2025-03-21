Israeli Military Eliminates Key Hamas Leader

The Israeli military has confirmed that it successfully targeted and killed Osama Tabash, a key Hamas leader, on Thursday. Tabash headed Hamas' military intelligence in southern Gaza, along with leading the group's surveillance and targeting operations.

A statement released on Friday by the military detailed the operation. Tabash's roles made him a significant figure within the militant group.

As of now, Hamas has not issued any comments regarding the reports of Tabash's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)