Escalating Clashes in Ethiopia: A Renewed Call to Arms

Ethiopia's army reported killing over 300 Fano fighters in the Amhara region, hinting at the possibility of escalated warfare. Tensions have risen following Eritrea’s call for military mobilization and Ethiopia's troop deployment. The Fano militia, involved in 'Operation Unity,' is accused of recent regional attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the northern Amhara region, Ethiopia's army announced it had neutralized over 300 fighters from the Fano armed group in clashes that spanned two days.

The recent combat indicates potential larger-scale warfare. Historical alliances have fractured since Ethiopia and Eritrea's fallout after the 2022 peace negotiations.

Rising tensions follow Eritrea's national military mobilization and Ethiopia's troop movement toward their shared border. The Fano militia, once an ally, is now accused of orchestrating attacks under 'Operation Unity,' intensifying regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

