Escalating Clashes in Ethiopia: A Renewed Call to Arms

In the northern Amhara region, Ethiopia's army announced it had neutralized over 300 fighters from the Fano armed group in clashes that spanned two days.

The recent combat indicates potential larger-scale warfare. Historical alliances have fractured since Ethiopia and Eritrea's fallout after the 2022 peace negotiations.

Rising tensions follow Eritrea's national military mobilization and Ethiopia's troop movement toward their shared border. The Fano militia, once an ally, is now accused of orchestrating attacks under 'Operation Unity,' intensifying regional instability.

