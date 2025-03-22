Legal Showdown: Trump Admin Calls for Judge's Recusal in High-Stakes Case

The Trump administration has formally requested a federal judge to recuse herself from overseeing a legal challenge targeting law firm Perkins Coie. This move comes after accusations of perceived hostility towards President Trump and questions about the judge's impartiality due to past rulings.

The Department of Justice argues that U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell has demonstrated a lack of neutrality in cases involving Trump. Howell, appointed by former President Barack Obama, recently blocked a significant component of a Trump executive order impacting Perkins Coie, citing potential constitutional violations.

Amidst these legal twists, courts continue to pose challenges to Trump's expansive presidential authority. This particular case underscores persistent conflicts between the executive branch and the judiciary as legal battles unfold over key constitutional interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)