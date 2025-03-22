Temporary Reprieve: Judge Blocks Deportation of Activist Jeanette Vizguerra
A U.S. judge temporarily halted the deportation of immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra, drawing criticism from Colorado Democrats and rights advocates. Vizguerra, known for seeking sanctuary in a church to avoid deportation, faces legal challenges amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. Her detention ignited protests and prompted legal action.
A U.S. judge has placed a temporary hold on the deportation of immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra, which has sparked outrage among Colorado Democrats and immigration rights supporters. Vizguerra's detention has drawn heightened attention due to her previous high-profile sanctuary efforts and ongoing legal battles.
The 53-year-old Mexican national, who first garnered national attention for her sanctuary efforts during Trump's first term, cannot be deported from Colorado pending further court proceedings. U.S. District Judge Nina Wang ruled on Friday, scheduling a subsequent hearing for March 28.
Vizguerra's arrest on Monday triggered protests against the ICE facility in Denver, where she is detained. Her detention has been heavily criticized by local political figures, who argue it's politically motivated and disrupts her family life, as she has U.S.-citizen children and a non-criminal past. The situation underscores the ongoing tensions over immigration enforcement in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge orders Trump administration to pay nearly $2 billion in USAID and State Dept. debts
US Justice Dept to ramp up staffing for immigration cases
CIA lays off some recently hired officers as Trump shakes up intelligence community
UPDATE 2-Trump administration weighs closure of nearly a dozen diplomatic missions abroad
Why should America worry about Trump? Try price of eggs, say some Democrats