Temporary Reprieve: Judge Blocks Deportation of Activist Jeanette Vizguerra

A U.S. judge temporarily halted the deportation of immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra, drawing criticism from Colorado Democrats and rights advocates. Vizguerra, known for seeking sanctuary in a church to avoid deportation, faces legal challenges amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. Her detention ignited protests and prompted legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 02:16 IST
A U.S. judge has placed a temporary hold on the deportation of immigration activist Jeanette Vizguerra, which has sparked outrage among Colorado Democrats and immigration rights supporters. Vizguerra's detention has drawn heightened attention due to her previous high-profile sanctuary efforts and ongoing legal battles.

The 53-year-old Mexican national, who first garnered national attention for her sanctuary efforts during Trump's first term, cannot be deported from Colorado pending further court proceedings. U.S. District Judge Nina Wang ruled on Friday, scheduling a subsequent hearing for March 28.

Vizguerra's arrest on Monday triggered protests against the ICE facility in Denver, where she is detained. Her detention has been heavily criticized by local political figures, who argue it's politically motivated and disrupts her family life, as she has U.S.-citizen children and a non-criminal past. The situation underscores the ongoing tensions over immigration enforcement in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

