DHS Oversight Offices Gutted Amid Trump's Immigration Crackdown

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has placed more than 100 employees on paid leave, effectively sidelining three critical oversight offices. This move is part of President Donald Trump's ongoing immigration crackdown, according to a Trump administration official and two former officials.

Notably, employees from the DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties received layoff notices amidst what is being described as a significant government reduction initiative. Affected staff disclosed these details under anonymity, indicating that the offices have been seen as obstacles to immigration enforcement. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin commented, "These offices have obstructed immigration enforcement by adding bureaucratic hurdles and undermining DHS's mission."

The downsizing process is projected to escalate, with federal agencies set to submit further layoff plans by March 13, contributing to a broader government overhaul. However, the aggressive strategy has incited concerns from advocates about potential rights infringements on both immigrants and U.S. citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)