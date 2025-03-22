Trump's Crackdown on Pro-Palestinian Protesters: A Controversial Deportation Drive

President Donald Trump's administration is intensifying efforts to deport pro-Palestinian foreign protesters, a move that has ignited significant contention. The crackdown has particularly targeted students, such as Momodou Taal, Mahmoud Khalil, and Badar Khan Suri, bringing the debate around free speech rights to the forefront.

Momodou Taal, a Cornell University student, has become a focal point after U.S. immigration officials ordered him to surrender, potentially marking the start of his deportation process. Taal's legal representatives argue this action represents an attack on free speech, challenging the administration's allegations that such protesters harbor antisemitic views or ties to Hamas.

This approach has drawn criticism from human rights advocates and sparked legal battles. In parallel cases, Columbia University's Khalil and Georgetown University's Suri face similar accusations and legal hurdles, with both adamantly denying any support for Hamas. These cases epitomize the ongoing clash between Trump's hardline immigration policies and activists' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)