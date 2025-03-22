E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza
Germany, France, and Britain have urged for a swift return to a ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the necessity for Israel to enable humanitarian access. The E3 foreign ministers stressed the importance of peace through non-military means and called for an investigation into an incident affecting a UN building in Gaza.
In a united plea, Germany, France, and Britain have called for an immediate reinstatement of a ceasefire in Gaza. The joint statement emphasized the necessity for humanitarian access by Israel, including essential services like water and electricity.
The E3 foreign ministers expressed their horror at the civilian casualties and demanded the release of Israeli hostages by Palestinian Hamas militants. They reiterated that military actions cannot resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict, urging a sustained ceasefire as the viable path to peace.
Acknowledging the disturbing incident involving damage to a United Nations Office for Project Services building in Gaza, the ministers called for a thorough investigation, expressing their deep dismay at the impact on civilians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
