Left Menu

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

Germany, France, and Britain have urged for a swift return to a ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the necessity for Israel to enable humanitarian access. The E3 foreign ministers stressed the importance of peace through non-military means and called for an investigation into an incident affecting a UN building in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 05:35 IST
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a united plea, Germany, France, and Britain have called for an immediate reinstatement of a ceasefire in Gaza. The joint statement emphasized the necessity for humanitarian access by Israel, including essential services like water and electricity.

The E3 foreign ministers expressed their horror at the civilian casualties and demanded the release of Israeli hostages by Palestinian Hamas militants. They reiterated that military actions cannot resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict, urging a sustained ceasefire as the viable path to peace.

Acknowledging the disturbing incident involving damage to a United Nations Office for Project Services building in Gaza, the ministers called for a thorough investigation, expressing their deep dismay at the impact on civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025