Elon Musk's Pentagon Meeting Sparks Controversy Amid Secret China War Plan Allegations

In an unprecedented move, billionaire Elon Musk took his campaign to reduce U.S. federal government spending directly to the Pentagon on Friday. Musk, whose companies hold multiple Defense Department contracts, met U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The discussions, lasting 80 minutes, have sparked controversy and stir over potential access to secret military plans concerning China.

The New York Times alleged that Musk might be briefed on the plans, a claim both Musk and then-President Donald Trump vehemently denied. Musk accused the report of being 'pure propaganda' and called for the prosecution of those behind what he termed 'maliciously false information.' As controversy brewed, a meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff was canceled.

Sitting alongside Trump, Hegseth dismissed claims of any war plan discussions with Musk. The issue additionally fueled concerns over possible conflicts of interest, as Musk's businesses have significant operations in China. Meanwhile, U.S. Senators Warren and Duckworth have demanded clarifications on the details discussed during the meeting. Musk's influence and involvement in federal spending cuts raise critical questions on transparency and national security.

