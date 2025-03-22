Supreme Court Judges Address Manipur's Ethnic Violence Crisis

A delegation of Supreme Court judges arrived in Manipur on Saturday to address the ongoing ethnic violence in the region. The group, led by Justice BR Gavai, was welcomed by the state's legal community at the airport.

The judges' itinerary includes visits to relief camps and the inauguration of legal services and medical facilities. Justice N Kotiswar Singh, a native of the Meitei community, opted not to visit the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district due to local opposition.

The visit marks a 'historic' first, according to the All Manipur Bar Association President, Puyam Tomcha Meitei. The judges will conclude their visit with an event at the Manipur High Court, amid reports of ongoing violence since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)