Wanted Criminal Killed in Police Encounter in Bihar

In a significant breakthrough for Bihar police, a wanted criminal with a hefty bounty was neutralized in an encounter in Araria district early Saturday morning. Chunmun Jha, alias Rakesh Jha, who was implicated in multiple high-profile crimes, including jewellery heists, was intercepted by a Special Task Force team based on intelligence reports.

The operation took place around 4 a.m. in the Narpatganj area, where Jha had been hiding with his associates. The police engaged in a firefight upon arriving at the location, resulting in Jha's fatal injury. He succumbed to his injuries at a nearby government hospital. Four police officers were injured but are reportedly stable.

Jha's criminal activities spanned across several districts, making him one of the state's most wanted fugitives. The incident underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to crack down on organized crime in the region. A manhunt is now underway to capture his absconding accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)