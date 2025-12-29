Daring Jewellery Heist Culprits Nabbed

In a major breakthrough, the Bihar Police's Special Task Force (STF), in collaboration with the Mumbai crime branch, successfully captured two criminals linked to a recent high-profile armed robbery in Navi Mumbai. The operation, which took place on Sunday, was announced by officials on Monday.

Identified as Rama Nand Yadav and Ramjanm Gond, the suspects hail from Muzaffarpur. During the arrest, authorities recovered four gold chains, four pairs of earrings, and two mobile phones, according to a statement released by the STF.

The joint operation unfolded after a tip-off led the STF and Mumbai crime branch to Bela in Muzaffarpur late on Sunday night. The suspects were wanted by the Maharashtra Police for their roles in a December 22 jewellery shop theft in Navi Mumbai, with stolen items valued at Rs 2.62 crore. Mumbai crime branch officials will now proceed with legal procedures to transfer the suspects to Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)