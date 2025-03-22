Supreme Court Judges Visit Ethnic Strife-Torn Manipur
A team of Supreme Court judges led by Justice B R Gavai visited Churachandpur district in Manipur. They inaugurated legal and medical camps and met internally displaced persons affected by ethnic violence. The visit highlights ongoing efforts to address the crisis that has affected thousands since May 2023.
- Country:
- India
A delegation of Supreme Court judges, headed by Justice B R Gavai, visited Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday to assess the situation in the ethnic strife-torn region. The visit underscores the judiciary's commitment to addressing the humanitarian crisis faced by internally displaced persons.
The team, along with Manipur High Court's Chief Justice D Krishnakumar, virtually inaugurated legal services and medical camps from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka. This initiative aims to provide essential aid and support amid the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.
Upon arrival, the judges received a warm reception at Imphal airport from the local legal community, showcasing solidarity and support. Over 250 people have died, and thousands have been displaced in the violence that began in May 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)