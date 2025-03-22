Left Menu

Italian Government and Starlink Talks Stall Amid Geopolitical Concerns

Negotiations between Starlink and the Italian government have paused, says Italy's defense minister. The discussions became entangled in geopolitical issues, as conversations shifted focus from technical details to statements involving Elon Musk.

Updated: 22-03-2025 14:31 IST
Negotiations on a contract between Elon Musk's satellite internet company, Starlink, and the Italian government have ground to a halt amidst geopolitical tensions, according to Italy's defense minister. The talks, initially focused on technicalities, are now overshadowed by remarks concerning Musk himself.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told La Repubblica that discussions had stalled, attributing the delay in part to a shift from technical matters to public statements made by and about Elon Musk. This suggests broader geopolitical concerns are influencing the negotiations.

The stalemate reflects increasing political complexities impacting international tech agreements, as relations between national governments and global tech companies like Starlink become more entwined with both regional and international politics.

