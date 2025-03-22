Left Menu

Petrol Attack Shocks Nashik: Harassment Turns Deadly

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting another man on fire in Nashik, Maharashtra. The accused, Shubham Jagtap, reportedly attacked Vijay Gehlot following ongoing harassment. Gehlot is receiving treatment for severe burns. Jagtap faces charges under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Updated: 22-03-2025 14:43 IST
In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Nashik district, a 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting another man on fire over a petty dispute, according to authorities.

The victim, identified as Vijay Gehlot, is currently undergoing treatment for severe burn wounds sustained during the attack on Friday evening in the Thakkar Bazar area, law enforcement officials reported.

Police said the accused, Shubham Jagtap, lived in close proximity to a public restroom, where he had suffered repeated harassment from Gehlot. Frustrated by the ongoing abuse, Jagtap allegedly poured petrol over the victim and set him alight. He has been charged under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for attempted murder.

