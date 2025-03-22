Left Menu

Major Terror Plot Thwarted: 11 TTP Terrorists Arrested

Law enforcement authorities in Pakistan have foiled a major terrorist plot by arresting 11 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in Punjab province. A suicide bomber linked to Jamaat-ul-Ahrar was also detained in Lahore. The operation involved 166 intelligence-based raids targeting various districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Authorities in Pakistan have successfully disrupted a significant terrorist plot, apprehending 11 members linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the Punjab province. The operation highlights the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism within the region.

Among those arrested was a suicide bomber associated with Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, captured in Lahore. According to police, this individual, Shamsullah, received training from high-ranking Jamaat-ul-Ahrar commanders in Afghanistan and was deployed to Pakistan following this preparation.

With a total of 166 intelligence-led operations conducted, police managed to uncover weapons, explosives, and other prohibited materials, underscoring the serious threat posed by these groups. The Counter-Terrorism Department's coordinated actions have played a crucial role in maintaining security in key urban areas such as Lahore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

