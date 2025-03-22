Law Enforcers Crack Down on Bihar Advocates in Money Laundering Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped up its investigation into a major money laundering scandal involving Bihar-based advocates. The agency filed a charge sheet on Saturday against several individuals, including lawyers and a business entity, for allegedly diverting funds meant for deceased individuals' claims settled by the Railway Claims Tribunal in Patna.

In a significant development, the ED has provisionally attached 24 immovable properties valued at Rs 8.02 crore. The properties are believed to be linked to the proceeds of the alleged crime. The agency's statement, however, did not specify the ownership of these properties. Additionally, a special PMLA court in Patna acknowledged the prosecution complaint on Friday.

The case originated from FIRs by the CBI highlighting massive irregularities in death claims at the Railway Claims Tribunal. Notable advocates, including Bidyanand Singh, are accused of mishandling over 900 claims. Allegedly, the advocates operated bank accounts without claimants' consent, funneling Rs. 10.27 crore from these accounts into their possession. The accused are now in judicial custody following ED raids earlier this year.

