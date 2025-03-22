Left Menu

Diplomacy and Dialogue: Sen. Daines' Mission in China Amid Trade Tensions

US Senator Steve Daines, a supporter of President Trump, met with Chinese leaders to address trade tariffs and fentanyl issues amid heightened tensions. Daines, who has visited China multiple times, aims to promote dialogue and support Trump's agenda on trade and market access for Montana farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:26 IST
Diplomacy and Dialogue: Sen. Daines' Mission in China Amid Trade Tensions
Visit
  • Country:
  • China

In a bid to ease growing tensions between the US and China, US Senator Steve Daines met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Saturday. The meeting, aiming to address pivotal issues like trade tariffs and fentanyl, comes as economic threats loom large over both nations.

Daines, who has considerable experience with China's political and economic landscape from his previous visits, discussed the need for constructive dialogue. Coordinating closely with the White House, he emphasized promoting President Trump's America First agenda while negotiating fair market access for American producers.

This visit marks a diplomatic move to tackle disputes that have escalated with recent tariff hikes — a challenge Daines previously navigated during the first Trump administration. China, in response, remains strongly opposed to what it calls the US's unlawful sanctions related to fentanyl and demands fair trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

