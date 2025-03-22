Trilateral Talks: Diplomats Face Regional, Global Challenges in Tokyo

In a pivotal meeting, the top diplomats of Japan, China, and South Korea gathered in Tokyo to tackle the pressing issues concerning East Asian security and economy, amidst an uncertain global landscape. The meeting marks a potential historical turning point, as declared by Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

The discussions aimed at accelerating preparations for a trilateral summit in Japan, highlighting themes such as declining birthrates, aging populations, and international trade. Amid shifting alliances spurred by U.S. policies, China seeks to strengthen trade engagements, despite existing regional tensions over support for North Korea and military activities.

The comprehensive dialogue also encompassed China's stance on Russia's involvement in Ukraine and a longstanding ban on Japanese seafood. Minister Iwaya urged for immediate resolution of key trade issues, notably related to agricultural imports, stressing early intervention where possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)