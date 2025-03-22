Trilateral Talks: Diplomats Face Regional, Global Challenges in Tokyo
Top diplomats from Japan, China, and South Korea met in Tokyo to discuss East Asian security and economic issues amid global uncertainty. The meeting focused on regional cooperation and preparing for a trilateral summit. Key topics included China's relations, North Korea's nuclear ambitions, and trade matters.
In a pivotal meeting, the top diplomats of Japan, China, and South Korea gathered in Tokyo to tackle the pressing issues concerning East Asian security and economy, amidst an uncertain global landscape. The meeting marks a potential historical turning point, as declared by Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.
The discussions aimed at accelerating preparations for a trilateral summit in Japan, highlighting themes such as declining birthrates, aging populations, and international trade. Amid shifting alliances spurred by U.S. policies, China seeks to strengthen trade engagements, despite existing regional tensions over support for North Korea and military activities.
The comprehensive dialogue also encompassed China's stance on Russia's involvement in Ukraine and a longstanding ban on Japanese seafood. Minister Iwaya urged for immediate resolution of key trade issues, notably related to agricultural imports, stressing early intervention where possible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-What is behind South Korea medical student quota dispute
Court orders South Korean President Yoon released from jail for his criminal trial over martial law
Court Orders Release of South Korean President Amidst Rebellion Charges
Yoon Suk Yeol's Release: A Turning Point in South Korean Politics?
Yoon Suk Yeol Freed: South Korea's Political Turmoil Intensifies