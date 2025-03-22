UN Expert Urges Global Recognition of Minority Identities as Key to Social Stability and Human Rights

In a powerful appeal to the international community, United Nations Special Rapporteur on minority issues, Nicolas Levrat, emphasized the urgent need for all states to fully recognize and respect the distinct identities of individuals belonging to minority groups. Speaking at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council, Levrat underscored the pivotal role identity plays in preserving the dignity, cultural heritage, and rights of minority populations around the world.

“People belonging to minority groups must be granted the right to be officially recognized in ways that align with their lived identities,” Levrat said. “The identity presented in official documentation should reflect who individuals truly are, not what systems impose on them.”

Drawing attention to Article 1 of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities, Levrat reminded Member States that the international legal framework guarantees several key rights: the right to bear traditional names associated with one’s minority culture, the right to be free from forced religious identification, and the right to select and have recognized the nationality or ethnicity to which one genuinely belongs.

“These are not symbolic privileges,” he stressed. “They are legal rights that are essential to human dignity, cultural survival, and societal harmony.”

Levrat elaborated that the intergenerational transmission of traditional names, freedom of religious practice, preservation of minority languages, and expression of cultural practices are all core components of identity. “When these are supported and encouraged by the State, they strengthen not only the individual’s sense of self but also the integrity and survival of the minority group as a whole,” he said.

He warned that laws and administrative measures which restrict these rights or impose a dominant group’s identity onto minorities stand in direct violation of international human rights standards—including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

In many countries, minority groups face barriers in registering traditional names due to character limitations in national registries, language-based restrictions, or bureaucratic discrimination. In others, individuals are automatically assigned a state-recognized religion or ethnicity that may differ from their actual belief or heritage. Such practices, Levrat said, are harmful and outdated, and perpetuate exclusion, invisibility, and sometimes even persecution.

“States must move away from homogenizing tendencies,” Levrat stated. “A peaceful, inclusive society is one that embraces pluralism—not erases it.”

He further argued that enabling self-identification—the ability for people to define themselves, rather than be defined by the State—should be a cornerstone of national policy. “Recognition of one’s minority identity is not antithetical to citizenship,” he said. “Rather, it enriches the collective identity of the nation.”

Levrat also highlighted the global implications of identity denial, noting that failure to recognize minorities can lead to social unrest, displacement, and even conflict. “When states suppress minority identities, they risk creating internal tensions that can escalate and impact regional and international peace,” he said.

The Special Rapporteur urged governments to undertake legal reforms, invest in inclusive administrative systems, and engage with minority communities to ensure their voices are heard and respected in policy-making. He called for a collaborative approach involving civil society, minority leaders, and international organizations to protect the rights of these communities.

In closing, Levrat reaffirmed that embracing diversity is a strength, not a threat. “A society that recognizes the multi-layered identities of its people is more resilient, cohesive, and just. Respect for minority identity is not only a human rights imperative—it is a pathway to peace.”

The report presented to the Human Rights Council includes recommendations for states, including the revision of civil registration processes, protections against forced assimilation, and increased support for minority language education and cultural institutions.

As global migration, digital connectivity, and demographic shifts continue to reshape societies, Levrat’s message resounds as both timely and timeless: “A just society begins with the right to be seen—and recognized—for who we are.”